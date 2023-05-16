Walters State Community College's Spring Commencement celebrated 824 certificates and degrees.
Several graduates were from Greene County and received Associate of Science (AS), Associate of Applied Science (AAS), Associate of Specialized Technology (AST), Associate of Arts (AA) degrees or Certificates (CER).
From Afton: Miranda Michelle Shannon, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene.
From Bulls Gap: Destiny Grace Seaton, AAS Nursing; Easton Gulley, AS General Studies; Christina Danielle Pease, AS General Studies.
From Chuckey: Mary Francis Bell, AAS Nursing Career Mobility; Chelsey Grace Thompson, AAS Nursing Career Mobility; Hannah Elizabeth Painter, AAS Occupational Therapy Assistant; Joshua Kevin Laws, AAS Law Enforcement; Melissa May Evans-Guy, AS Business; Dylan Matthew Norton, AS Criminal Justice; Makinsey Leshea Norton, AS Elementary Education; Sarah Beth Holt, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences; I'slin Faith Crum, AS Social Work; Jared A. Hooper, AS Social Work; Katie Christine Peters, AS Management; Taegan Pardue, AS Mass Communications; Mark Anthony Trent, CER Basic Law Enforcement Officer.
From Greeneville: Alondra Ruiz, AAS Accounting; Julia M. Strickland, AAS Culinary Arts/Baking; Tyger Michele Casteel, AAS Paralegal Studies; Katie Rader, AAS Management; Brandon Arthur Stalker, AAS Management; Andrew Joseph Cooper, AAS Computer Networking; Watson Marsh, AAS Computer Networking; Trey Fillers, AAS EET Specialist; Shawn M. Huskey, AAS Computer-Aided Design; Mason Myers, AAS Advanced Manufacturing Specialist; Bellanira Cruz Enriquez, AAS Early Childhood Education; Sandra Torres, AAS Early Childhood Education; Alexis Zockoll, AAS Nursing; Alexis Brown, AAS Occupational Therapy Assistant; Kendyl Elizabeth Cate, AAS Respiratory Care; Christan Serrianne, AAS Surgical Technology; Benjamin Iorga, AS Business; Ashley Denise Campbell, AS Early Childhood Education; Shianne Storm Reagan, AS Elementary Education; Miranda Beth Roberts, AS Elementary Education; Olivia Brooks, AS General Studies; Jordan Leigh Craft, AS General Studies; Takiya Curry, AS General Studies; Olivia D. Graham, AS General Studies; Mason Alexander Hunt, AS General Studies; Bobby L. Smith, AS General Studies; Erika LaShea Waycaster, AS General Studies; Elizabeth Fern Ellington, AS Health Science; Haley Marie Gosnell, AS Health Science; Natausha Loviamae Harmon, AS Health Science; Parker Cannon, AS Health Science; Jaelyn Neas, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene; Jackson Evatt, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences; Lucas L. Greineder, AS Pre-Physical Therapy; Kylee Ricker, AS Pre-Vet Med-Animal Science; Ada Fillers, AS Psychology; Parker Agee Waddell, AS Social Work; Bonnie Olivia Smith, AS Accounting; Nickolas Eugene Harrison, AS Business; Alec McGinnis AS Business; Andrew Joseph Spano, AS Business; Zackary Marshall Shaver, AS Computer Science; Lindsey Jeanann Thompson, AS Criminal Justice; Kaitlyn Powers, AS Finance; David Fivecoat, AS Management; Alan Michael Neal, AS Management; Alex Beltran, AS Philosophy; Cheyenne Elaine Kindle, AS Psychology; Cassondra L. Fisher, AS Social Work; Alta L. Bartrem, AS Special Education; Katelyn Roberts, AST Teaching- Pre K-3; Alexander LeBlanc, AA General Studies; Breeana Marie Goins, AA English; Melinda D. Cutshaw, CER Medical Coding; Ashley Rhea Shelton, CER Advanced Emergency Med Tech; Jenna M. Handshoe, CER Basic Law Enforcement Officer; Tanner O'Laughlin, CER Basic Law Enforcement Officer; Vonda Shelton, CER Emergency Medical Tech; Aileen S. Wolff, CER Emergency Medical Tech.
From Limestone: Candice Nicole Malone, AAS Management; Kayla Ann See, AAS Management; Shelby Danielle Garland, AS Agriculture.
From Midway: Zachary Daniel Cady, AS Civil Engineering; Magdalyn Justis, AS Psychology; Drew Garrett Morrison CER Advanced Emergency Med Tech;
From Mohawk, Cole Phillips, AS Business Administration.
From Mosheim: Melvin E. Rader, AAS Mechanical Design Specialist; Morgan Marie Carter, AAS Nursing; Debra Early, AAS Nursing Career Mobility; Ashley Nichole Barnes, AS Health Science; Rebecca Faith Rohrer, AS Health Science; Kelsea Elizabeth Ramsey, AS Psychology.
Note that actual degrees and certificates are contingent upon the successful completion of coursework in spring semester and, in some cases, summer coursework.