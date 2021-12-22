Many Greene County residents were among the total of 468 students who earned degrees and certifications during the fall 2021 semester at Walters State Community College.
Students received technical certificates (CER), associate of applied science degrees (AAS), associate of science degrees (AS) and associate of science in teaching degrees (AST).
Afton residents graduating from Walters State in December included Andrew S. Ruthven, CER advanced medical technician and Racheal Gilliam, AAS nursing.
Graduates from Bulls Gap are Courtney Diane Poe, AS accounting and Whitney Adriana Ausband, AS business administration.
From Chuckey: Anna Marie Lopez, AS social work; Ashlynne Harrison, AS general studies; Dustin M. Lawson, CER law enforcement; Hayley Brooke Crum, AS pre-dental hygiene; Kenzie Elizabeth Jobe, AS health science and Rebecca N. Gray, AS general studies.
The following Greeneville residents earned degrees:
Adreanna Weems, AS business administration; Amber B. Tocholke, AS general studies; Ashley Reashel Fillers, AAS early childhood education; Blaine J. Rigney, CER emergency medical technician; Blair Jay Ricker Jr., AS computer science; Braxden J. Crum, AS pre-imaging sciences; Brittany Nicole Cutshaw, AAS management; Cassandra Lynn Wilson, AS social work; Clayton G. Lawson, CER law enforcement; Danita Brooke Kramer, AS social work; Desiree Bly-Clancy, AS mass communications; Drew Hall, AS marketing; Flint Carter, AS general studies; Gavin Emmett, AS criminal justice; Heather Marie Mills Gomez, AS special education; Isaac James Holter, CER emergency medical technician; Janet Torres, AS early childhood education; Kara Elizabeth Cutshall, AS business administration; Kenneth Andrew Redmond, CER law enforcement; Klein Cook, AS general studies; Leah Jennifer Jones, AS general studies; Melissa Ann May, CER entry pharmacy technician; Mercy C. Phillips, AS general studies; Michala Durbin, AS general studies; Michelle Lee Gruber, AS general studies; Peyton Malone, AS general studies; Rayonna June Gregg, CER advanced emergency medical technician; Reagan Noelle Bunch, AS health science; Sandra Torres, CER early childhood education; Sarah LaShea Rhodes, AS special education; Tammee M. Rohr, AS general studies and Zachary T. Wood, AS accounting.
From Midway, Ty Allen Sauceman graduated with an AS in management.
From Mohawk, Alison Elizabeth Davis, AS pre-vet med-animal sciences; Cody Allen Keasling, AAS biomedical equipment and Isabel Paige Tackett, CER advanced pharmacy technician.
Graduates from Mosheim included Chasity Yvonne Williams, AS general studies and Phillip “Andrew” Evans, CER law enforcement.