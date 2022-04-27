Several local students were among the 97 Walters State Community College recently selected for membership in Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college.
Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 while carrying at least 12 credit hours to be selected, a press release from Walters State said.
Local students honored were Ethan Britton, Victoria Payne and Makenzie White of Afton; Mary Bell of Chuckey; Alex Beltran, Haley Cutshall, Karen Fox, Mikaya Gailey, Mason Hunt, Kylie McAmis, Elizabeth Ricker, Rachel Thornburg, all of Greeneville; and Morgan Carter, Debra Early and Tevin Shelton of Mosheim.