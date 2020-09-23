Several Greene County students were named to the dean’s list at East Tennessee State University for the summer 2020 semester.
To receive dean’s list recognition, undergraduate students must successfully complete at least 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below a B- and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Greene County students included in the summer 2020 dean’s list at ETSU were Peter Z Hoilman of Chuckey; Jack E. Jones of Fall Branch; Andrew P. Forney, Janease M. Jones and John D. Pruett of Greeneville; and Jada E. Hensley of Mosheim.