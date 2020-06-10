Despite disruptions to the typical spring semester due to COVID-19, many Greene County students were among those named to Walters State Community College’s president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
The president’s list honors students who earn a perfect grade point average of 4.0 while carrying 12 credit hours, according to a news release from the college. A total of 339 Walters State students were named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
Students named to the president’s list include Andrea Bratton and Evan Luke Malone, of Afton; Zachary Noah Harris and Gracie Madison Paige Jones, of Bulls Gap; Katie LeeAnn Bolton, Kacey Elizabeth Bowlin, Veronica Eden Davis, Ivy Elizabeth Monk, Ashley Faye Morrison, Guadelupe Joan Reyes and Sierra Sadie Waxman, of Chuckey; Kali Danielle Bacon of Limestone; Ruth Annastasia Teffeteller Malone of Midway; and Melanie Caroline Ragon of Mosheim.
Students from Greeneville named to the presidents list were Valerie Alvizua, Morgan Lee Ashby, Calin Cristian Barbonta, Cadyn Lee Bowman, Katelyn Renee Broyles, Josh David Carpenter, Whitney Lee Dressler, Kristen Alexis Eddy, Katlin Brooke Fletcher, Silvia Dennice Flores Moncada, Christopher Alexander Gajardo, Justin Lynn Harrison, Cara Gabrielle Hixson, Allie Grace Hodges, Abilene Dawn Hollenbeck, Christopher M. Iorga, Jessica Jardinez, Jacob Wayne Johnson, Morgan Elizabeth Johnson, Kaylee Danielle Jordan, Matthew Bronson King, Savang Moua, Dustin R. Neas, Colton Jacob Over, Crystal Shelton, Sumeria Alene Shelton, Lorrice Ellen Tomer-White and Hannah Rose Trantham.
For the spring semester, 463 Walters State students were named to the dean’s list for earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while carrying at least 12 semester hours.
Local students recognized on the dean’s list include Jordan David Tarrell Ayers-Martin, Elizabeth Hope Bell, Ethan Thomas Elliott, Jessica Irene Fazio, Zachary Brian Wagers, Jordan G. Wilcox and Emaline Hope Willis, of Afton; Molly Corinne Hodges of Bulls Gap; Katelyn Grace Crane and Courtney Danielle Gaddis, of Chuckey; and Sofia Anette Furches and Dalton Lynn Ramsey, of Mosheim.
Students from Greeneville named to the dean’s list were Desiree A. Bly-Clancy, Zane Clark Britton, Alyne Korinne Brown, Thomas Graden Carter, Braelyn Renay Childress, Izabella Christina Clark, Jaelyn Brooke Collins, Kara Elizabeth Cutshall, Whitney A. Dale, Jasmine Bianca Deyton, Courtney Danielle Dotson, Trent Kendall Dunbar, Haley K. Gaby, Jennifer Dawn Hall, Victoria Michelle Harmon, Gabrielle Christene Holt, Luke Caleb Hopson, Phylicia Irene Inscore, Jared Andrew Jennings, Preston Scott Justice, Jordan Thomas Knight, Amanda Lee, Noah Daniel Lewis, Garron C. Love, Ashton Taylor McHugh, Tiffany Shea Mullins, Joseph D. Murr, Lourdes Maria Pereira, Ashlyn Faith Reaves, Kyle D. Richards, Jensen Greer Lee Shell, Hanna Ashlyn Taylor, Amber Nichole Trantham, Carmen Gabriella Waldrop, Bailey Dale Ward, Lucca Weber, Kelsie D. White, Treva Jean Wilhoit, Zachary T. Wood and Kaitlin Alanna Young.