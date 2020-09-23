Several Greene County students have been named to the president’s and dean’s lists at Walters State Community College for the 2020 summer semester.
The president’s list honors students who have maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying at least 12 semester hours.
Preston Scott Justice and Jonathan Christopher Smelcer, both of Greeneville, were named to the president’s list for summer 2020.
The dean’s list honors students who maintain a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
Silvia Dennice Flores Moncada, Jon Luke Marsh Myers and Elizabeth Ann Trent, all of Greeneville; and Jacklyn L. Clark of Mosheim were named to the summer 2020 dean’s list.