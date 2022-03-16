Greeneville High School student Ellie Youngblood and South Greene High School student Grant Freeark were recently recognized as Twenty Under 20 award winners.
The award, given by STREAMWORKS, celebrates outstanding achievements in community service, entrepreneurialism, leadership, academics and STEM activities of 20 individuals younger than 20 years of age throughout East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
Youngblood aspires to work in the medical field and plans to study biology at Clemson University in South Carolina, an announcement from Greeneville High School said.
Freeark has not yet committed to a university, but he plans to study mechanical engineering to pursue a career specializing in turbo machinery, according to South Greene High School.