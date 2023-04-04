Shown, from left, front row, are: Sarah Webster, Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance; Katie Combs, Tamara Harris, Kristin Smith, Lindsey Tweed, Deidre Seymour; and back row: Nancy Causey, Teachers Helping Teachers; Dan Barnett, Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance; Elizabeth Brown, Emily Swinney, Elisabeth Kiehl, and Kaylee Anderson. Not pictured, Amy Johnson
The Teachers Helping Teachers organization and the Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance have announced the winners of eight $300 mini-grants. These awards are given annually to teachers in the Greeneville City Schools and the Greene County Schools.
They are designed to assist creative, innovative educators with the cost of materials to enhance classroom lessons. Four of this year’s grants were given for classroom projects, and four were presented for environmental projects.
Winners of the 2023 mini-grants are:
Kaylee Anderson, EastView Elementary, tools for three first grade classes to use in an outdoor garden to integrate hands-on science experiences with reading, writing and life skills;
Katie Combs, Tamara Harris, Elizabeth Brown, Hal Henard Elementary, supplies for three second grade classes for a greenhouse project to allow students to grow nutritious foods while integrating with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) activities;
Amy Johnson, Greeneville High School, “Life Skills After High School” area to teach special education students to be independent in home living skills;
Elisabeth Kiehl, Chuckey-Doak High School, materials for a scientific investigation involving aquaponics to help students understand the nitrogen cycle, optimal conditions for fish growth and optimal conditions for plant growth;
Deidre Seymour, North Greene Middle School, greenscreen to use with a unit on literacy/music/technology in which students will write an original song and record it;
Kristen Smith, Mosheim Elementary School, materials for first grade “brain bins” for students to use to explore, create, build, and play while practicing small motor skills, literacy, and math during bus duty and early morning learning time;
Emily Swinney, Mosheim Elementary, raised garden bed, soil, and tools for first grade students to integrate science and literacy skills;
Lindsay Tweed, Nolachuckey Elementary School, materials for fifth grade to integrate ELA and Social Studies units and provide real world connections to lessons by transforming the classroom.
The teachers were presented their checks at the Teachers Helping Teachers meeting on March 28.
Dan Barnett and Sarah Webster from the Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance assisted Nancy Causey, president of Teachers Helping Teachers, with the presentations.
The environmental grants given this year were funded through a bequest from the late Henry and Gaynell Stowers estate.