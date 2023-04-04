teacher mini grants

Shown, from left, front row, are: Sarah Webster, Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance; Katie Combs, Tamara Harris, Kristin Smith, Lindsey Tweed, Deidre Seymour; and back row: Nancy Causey, Teachers Helping Teachers; Dan Barnett, Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance; Elizabeth Brown, Emily Swinney, Elisabeth Kiehl, and Kaylee Anderson. Not pictured, Amy Johnson

 Photo Special To The Sun

Trending Recipe Videos