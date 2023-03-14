Greeneville and Greene County were well represented at the East Tennessee FIRST LEGO League (FLL) State Championship held Feb. 11 in Cookeville.
The Greeneville Block Jocks and Tusculum View Mysterious LEGO Society both brought home prizes. Also competing were the Greeneville Middle School Short Circuits and the South Greene Middle School Rebels Robotics.
These four local teams were among the 48 teams who qualified for state-level competition.
While Greeneville City Schools has an established reputation of competing in LEGO robotics competitions, it was the first year of competition for SGMS.
Rebels Robotics received the Champion’s Award in a regional-level competition in December in Kingsport.
In Cookeville, the Greeneville Block Jocks, which includes students from GMS and Hal Henard Elementary School, earned 1st Place Robot Design Award, while the Tusculum View Mysterious Lego Society received the 3rd Place Robot Design Award.
FIRST Inspires outlines the FLL program as follows: Friendly competition is at the heart of Challenge, as teams of students ages 9-16 engage in research, problem-solving, coding and engineering – building and programming a LEGO robot that navigates the missions of a robot game. As part of Challenge, teams also participate in a research project to identify and solve a relevant real-world problem.
Teams present their project and robot design to a panel of judges and answer questions regarding each area. Teams display the FLL core values and teamwork throughout each judging session and event.
The Core Values of the competition are:
- Discovery: We explore new skills and ideas.
- Innovation: We use creativity and persistence to solve problems.
- Impact: We apply what we learn to improve our world.
- Inclusion: We respect each other and embrace our differences.
- Teamwork: We are stronger when we work together.
- Fun: We enjoy and celebrate what we do!
The FIRST Inspires website details the Robot Design Award as follows: Teams earning the Robot Design award “use outstanding programming principles and solid engineering practices to develop a robot that is mechanically sound, durable, efficient and highly capable of performing challenge missions.”
Additionally, The Greeneville Block Jocks and the Tusculum View Mysterious Lego Society earned top scores in the robot game with both teams earning a robot performance game award.
The Greeneville Block Jocks earned the first place robot game performance score with 320 points and Tusculum View Mysterious Lego Society earned the second place robot game performance score with 315 points. Teams have a chance to compete in at least three 2.5-minute matches, and their highest score counts.
The LEGO League challenges are conducted by FIRST, which stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”
FIRST uses strategies known to increase interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math): hands-on learning, working as a team on real-life problems, exposure to careers and adult mentors, emphasis on FIRST Core Values, and a culminating celebration where students can showcase what they created and learned.
Participants develop skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and communication, preparing them for success in school and the workforce.
For more information on the competition in Cookeville, visit https://www.tnfirst.org/fll-events .
For more information on the FIRST LEGO League challenges, visit www.firstinspires.org/robotics/fll .