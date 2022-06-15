Multiple local students attending Walters State Community College were recently honored at an awards banquet hosted at the college’s Morristown campus. The college honored students across all campuses and disciplines for academic success. Local students honored were Shianne S. Reagan, who received a Faculty Senate Scholarship; Nikolas M. Waddell, for social sciences; Reagan Davis, for theatre; Emma M. Hickman, for nursing at the Niswonger campus in Greeneville; Morgan E. Johnson, for nursing and career mobility; Deborah S. Scheu, in the medical insurance specialist program; and Alex. I Beltran for essays of excellence.