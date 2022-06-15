Students receiving awards at the Walters State Student Awards Banquet include, from left, Deborah Scheu; Shianne S. Reagan; Maria D. Proffitt of Morristown, who was named outstanding student on the Niswonger Campus; Amber L. Gilmore of Morristown; and Reagan Davis of Mosheim. At right is Mark Wells, dean of the Niswonger Campus.
Photo Special To The Sun
Nikolas M. Waddell of Greeneville was recognized by Walters State Community College for academic success in the social sciences program.
Multiple local students attending Walters State Community College were recently honored at an awards banquet hosted at the college’s Morristown campus. The college honored students across all campuses and disciplines for academic success. Local students honored were Shianne S. Reagan, who received a Faculty Senate Scholarship; Nikolas M. Waddell, for social sciences; Reagan Davis, for theatre; Emma M. Hickman, for nursing at the Niswonger campus in Greeneville; Morgan E. Johnson, for nursing and career mobility; Deborah S. Scheu, in the medical insurance specialist program; and Alex. I Beltran for essays of excellence.