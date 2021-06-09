Many Greene County residents earned degrees and certifications during the spring 2021 semester at Walters State Community College.
Students received technical certificates (CER), associate of applied science degrees (AAS), associate of science degrees (AS) and associate of science in teaching degrees (AST).
Afton residents graduating included Shannon Michelle Arbogast, CER entry pharmacy technician; Emmakate Gabrielle Helton, AAS respiratory care; Macie Darnell Lane, AAS accounting; Ashleigh Lauren Reaves, AS accounting; Andrew Steven Ruthven, CER emergency medical technician; Mark G. Stewart Jr., AS general studies and Emaline Hope Willis, AST teaching- K-5.
From Bulls Gap, Madison Grace Brewer graduated with an AAS in nursing.
Chuckey residents who earned degrees included Katelyn Grace Crane, AS accounting; Amanda Swatzell Dean, AS health science; Brandon Lee Key, AAS advanced manufacturing specialization; Hannah Elizabeth Thibert, CER emergency medical technician and Daniel Christopher Womack, AS psychology.
The following Greeneville residents earned degrees:
Hayley Baker, AAS physical therapist assistant; Austin Blaine Boles, AAS surgical technician; Brooke Bowman, AS social work; Zane Clark Britton, AAS electromechanical specialization; Alyne Korinne Brown, AS pre-imaging sciences; Jessica Marie Brown, AS accounting; Hollie Lyn Broyles, AS general studies; Katelyn Renee Broyles, AS exercise science; Saige Cannedy, AS health science — nursing path; Joshua David Carpenter, AS mechanical engineering; Tosha Rena Coggins Church, AAS criminal justice; Aryana Clifford, CER emergency medical technician; Jaelyn Brooke Collins, AS biology; Mary Frances Cox, AAS management; Carly Sue Elliott, AS early childhood education; Caitlin Michelle Fillers, AAS respiratory care; Sara Fay Fletcher, AAS respiratory care; Haley Gaby, AS health science; Amanda Leah Gafford, AAS nursing; Christopher Alexander Gajardo, AAS management; Brittany Logan Greene, AAS respiratory care; Kierra Brooke Greene, AS health science nursing path; Rayonna June Gregg, CER emergency medical technician; Alexander William Haffcke, AS general studies; Taylor Rae Harmon, AS general studies; Matthew D. Hartline, AS computer science; Tori Elizabeth Holland, AAS occupational therapy assistant; Teddi Hollenbeck, AS general studies; Gabrielle Christene Holt, AS general studies; Susan Ann Hope, AAS nursing; Peyton Humphreys, AS sport and leisure management; Carl M. Iaguessa, AAS respiratory care; Phylicia Irene Inscore, AS general studies; Christopher M. Iorga, AS mechanical engineering; Jessica Jardinez, AS accounting; Angela H. Johnson, AAS physical therapy assistant; Kaylee Jordan, CER advanced emergency medical technician; Benjamin James Kayser, AS computer science; Gunilla Victoria Kemmann, AS agriculture — plant and soil science; Gracie Ann Light, CER medical coding; Dalton Baird McLain, AS accounting; Joseph Dakota Murr, AS management; Dustin Neas, CER advanced emergency medical technician; Lourdes Pereira, AS pre-dental hygiene; Brandy Kay Ripley, CER medical coding; Deborah S. Scheu, CER medical coding; Braden Ralph Seaton, AS biology; Shelby L. Seaton, AS general studies; Nikki Denise Shipley, AAS surgical technology; Jonathan C. Smelcer, AAS law enforcement; Anna Marie Smith, AAS accounting; Hanna Taylor, AS exercise science; Elizabeth A. Teasley-Sinks, AAS nursing career mobility; Hannah Rose Trantham, AS accounting; Alyssa Renee Varnadoe, AAS surgical technology; Bailey Dale Ward, AS accounting; Kaitlin Young, AS general studies and Erika Tatiana Zurita, CER paralegal studies.
Graduates from Limestone included Kali D. Bacon, AS general studies; Taylor Elizabeth Bowman, AAS nursing and Britni Lynn Sams, CER entry pharmacy technician.
Graduates from Midway were Shelby Fields, AAS nursing and Ty Allen Sauceman, AS management.
Mohawk residents who earned degrees were Kristy Holzerman, AAS early childhood education; Jennifer Diane Odom, AAS culinary arts — baking; Isabel Paige Tackett, CER entry pharmacy technician.
Graduates local to Mosheim were Ashleigh Victoria Buell-Bowers, AAS nursing; Jessica LeAnn Dearinger, AAS nursing career mobility; Chloe Kesterson, CER emergency medical technician; Alexus F. Lingerfelt, AS agriculture; Jennifer Lynn Major, AAS occupational therapy assistant; Christopher A. Moore, AAS law enforcement and Melanie Caroline Ragon, AS social work.