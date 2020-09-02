Many Greene County residents were among the 753 students who earned degrees and certifications during a virtual commencement ceremony at Walters State Community College.
Students received technical certificates (CER), associate of applied science degrees (AAS), associate of science degrees (AS), associate of science in teaching degrees (AST), associate of art degrees (AA) and students planning to transfer to continue their education received associate of fine arts degrees (AFA), a press release said.
Afton residents graduating included Jordan David Tarrell Ayers, AS general studies; Arien Michele Belcher, AS general studies; Teresa Edwards Bowers, CER medical coding; Andrea Michelle Bratton, AAS accounting; Jessica Fazio, AS health sciences; Rhonda Rush GeFellers, AS health sciences; Harley D. Gregg, AS psychology; Haylee Anneliese Johnson, AS general studies; Dalton Payne Kelley, AS accounting; Evan Luke Malone, AS engineering technology; and Madison Arlene Ramsey, AS social work.
Graduating from Bulls Gap were Gracie Madison Paige Jones with an AS in general studies and Dorthy Nicole Yokley with an AAS in respiratory care.
Chuckey residents who earned degrees included Jessica M. Babb, AS health science; Katie Bolton, AS health science; Kacey Bowlin, AAS occupational therapy assistant; Jodi Lynn Compton, AAS nursing; Lyndsey Grace Norris, AAS nursing; Veronica Eden Davis, AS business option; Joshua Dosher, AAS EST-advanced manufacturing specialization; Jessica Lynn Johnson, AS criminal justice; Ivy Elizabeth Monk, AS elementary education; Mollie Elizabeth Penley, AAS respiratory care; Sandra Perez, AS health sciences; Guadelupe (Gigi) Reyes, AAS occupational therapy assistant; Daniel J. Rodgers, AAS emergency medical services-paramedic; Kevin Bart Tarlton, AAS EST-operations management specialization; and Madison J. Turner, AAS nursing.
The following Greeneville residents earned degrees: Ashton M. Bride, AAS nursing; Alexis Brown, AS health sciences; Brittany Nichole Melton Burgner, AAS nursing; Madison Brooke Burkey, AAS accounting; Kelsey Reaves Coggins, AAS nursing; Amanda Kay Cooper, AAS nursing; Augusta H. Crawford, AAS nursing; Jacob Cutshaw, AS business administration; Whitney Dale, AST teaching — K-5; Jennifer LeAnn Davis, AAS health information management; Nickolas Dilts, AS general studies; Courtney Danielle Dotson, AS general studies; Morgan Sierra Ellison, AS health science; Gabriel Richard Louis Fuller, AS general studies; Megan Gilland, AS health sciences; Deborah Renee Gladwell, AAS nursing; Kathleen N. Goss, AAS nursing; Danny Michael Hensley, AS general studies; Kaci Leah Hill, AS general studies; Allie Grace Hodges, AS accounting; Felicia Holder, CER basic law enforcement officer; Abilene Dawn Hollenbeck, AS general studies; Jared Andrew Jennings, AS engineering technology; Kaylee Danielle Jordan, CER emergency medical technician; Kristin M. Kane, AAS physical therapist assistant; Matthew Bronson King, AAS occupational therapy assistant; Tracy Nicholas Laughlin, AS pre-imaging sciences; Amanda Lee, AS computer science; Noah Daniel Lewis, CER medical coding; Garron C. Love, AS general studies; Rebekah Louise Love, AAS early childhood education; Candace Majors, AAS physical therapist assistant; Taylor Brooke Malone, AAS respiratory care; William Gant McAmis, AS general studies; Makayla Renee Melton, AS psychology; Nayrelis Del Valle Metcalf, AS pre-dental hygiene; Robert Zachary Minnick, AA mass communication; Ashley Dawn Morgan, AS health sciences; Dustin Ray Neas, CER emergency medical technician; Keona Antoinette Nicely, AAS surgical technology; Colton Jacob Over, AFA music; Amanda Joanne Peryea, AAS surgical technology; Richard Paul Phillips, AAS management; Karrie C. Poling, AS health sciences; Caden Micah Lee Ramsey, AS business administration; Jason Turner Ray, AS business administration; Crystal Dawn Shelton, CER medical coding; Daniel Cody Solomon, AS general studies; Kristen E. Trombley, AAS nursing; Megan H. Venerable, AAS nursing; Chloe Suzanne Waldroupe, AS general studies; Lucca Weber, AS biology; Shelby Lynn Weber, AS general studies; Daniel A. Williams, AAS respiratory care; Jenny Lynn Woods, AAS nursing; Macy Woods, AS general studies; David Willis Worley, AAS physical therapist assistant; Jacob S. Wright, AS general studies; Keema Amileah Wykle, AS general studies.
Angela Kay McGhee of Limestone earned an AS degree in social work.
Joseph Patsy Buono of Midway earned an AAS EST-operations management specialization degree.
Graduates from Mosheim included Charity Franklin, AAS respiratory care; Tiffany Clara Fry, CER early childhood education; Caitlyn M. Gray, AS general studies; and Dalton Ramsey, AS pre-physical therapy.
Mike Keith, the voice of the Tennessee Titans, shared encouraged the new graduated in a taped commencement speech, the release said. The ceremony can be viewed on the college’s YouTube page.