Sarah Maupin, a 2017 graduate of North Greene High School, was selected as the winner of the Design Dash face mask design competition by Colorkarma.
Maupin, who is also a 2019 graduate of Walters State Community College, is currently a junior at Savannah College of Art and Design, where she is studying fashion, marketing and design management.
Her design was selected as the winning design of the national competition through popular vote, and it will be produced on Thursday at the Gerber Innovation Center in New York City at 11 a.m.
Maupin’s award for winning the competition is a subscription for one year to AccuMark and and AccuMark 3D design software developed by Gerber Technology. She will also be paid a license for a percentage of sales on the masks featuring her design, which will be sold on the Colorkarma website.
For more information about the competition, visit www.colorkarma.com/design-dash-masks/.