The following students at McDonald Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the second nine weeks grading period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade - Shaeleigh McClanahan, Archer Tippins
Fourth grade - Kaitlynn Norris, Peyton Townsend, Ava Henry
Fifth grade - Gage Dyer, Brayden Reedy, Madison Brock, Trenton Henry
B Honor Roll
Third grade - Hudson Lawson, Cody Knight, Tyler Glasscock, Kane Guthridge, Chloe Reed, Miles Price, Mason Begines, Kellan Garson, Alex Gunter, Kylie Kirk, Justin McGhee, Kaelyn Rogers, Aiden Whitmer, Marley Sharp
Fourth grade - Navaeh Rowe, Greyson Killion, Jacob McClanahan, Maci Dyer, Audrey Solomon
Fifth grade - Kylie Lougee, Jasmine Bunch, Colt Daniels, Brayson Majors, Ayden McClanahan, Addi Kate Killion