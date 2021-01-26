The following students at McDonald Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the second nine weeks grading period. 

A Honor Roll

Third grade - Shaeleigh McClanahan, Archer Tippins

Fourth grade - Kaitlynn Norris, Peyton Townsend, Ava Henry 

Fifth grade - Gage Dyer, Brayden Reedy, Madison Brock, Trenton Henry

B Honor Roll

Third grade - Hudson Lawson, Cody Knight, Tyler Glasscock, Kane Guthridge, Chloe Reed, Miles Price, Mason Begines, Kellan Garson, Alex Gunter, Kylie Kirk, Justin McGhee, Kaelyn Rogers, Aiden Whitmer, Marley Sharp

Fourth grade - Navaeh Rowe, Greyson Killion, Jacob McClanahan, Maci Dyer, Audrey Solomon

Fifth grade - Kylie Lougee, Jasmine Bunch, Colt Daniels, Brayson Majors, Ayden McClanahan, Addi Kate Killion

