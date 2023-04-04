Meadows Named Teacher Of Year By Farm Bureau Women Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greene County Farm Bureau Women Chairman Marty Barkley, front right, presents the Teacher of the Year award to Robert Meadows as Farm Bureau Women members look on. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Farm Bureau Women recently presented the Outstanding Teacher of Year Award to Robert “Turtle” Meadows, agriculture advisor at West Greene High School.When choosing the nominee for Teacher of the Year, the Farm Bureau Women consider teachers who have welcomed the group to promote the importance of agriculture in various settings.Teachers are evaluated on their recognition of the impact that agriculture has on the sustainability of everyone’s life, including food, clothing and shelter.The group also looks for those who have a passion for teaching, a desire to make a difference in the lives of their students, and who make a positive impact on the community.The group considers not only the teachers' interaction with students, but looks for those who also are respected by the parents. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education School Systems Agriculture Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now School Board Votes 3-2 To Reschedule GHS Graduation In 'No-Win Situation' Foshie Joins Oasis Treatment Center Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Buddy Hawk Remembered As 'A Treasure' In The Community