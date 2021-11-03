Eighth-graders from across Greene County visited the Greene Technology Center (GTC) in October for tours and informational sessions in each classroom. Kim Gass, career counselor at the Technology Center, said more than 800 students from Greeneville, North Greene, West Greene, South Greene and Chuckey-Doak middle schools toured the facility in small groups with a student guide, a high school student in an advanced course at the Technology Center. The visiting students were able to speak with high school students enrolled at the Technology Center, and the week of tours culminated in an open house for eighth-graders and their families. Gass said the Technology Center hosts eighth-graders each year to introduce them to the program offerings at GTC, which they can sign up for as high school students. Programs local high school students can study at GTC include culinary arts, health science, cosmetology, masonry and carpentry, computer information technology, aviation, criminal justice, collision repair, welding and machine tool technology. Dual enrollment opportunities in many of those programs are also available through Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown. The Greene Technology Center is located at 1121 Hal Henard Road.
For more information visit www.gtc.gcschools.net or call the office at 639-0171.