The TAU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa and the Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance awarded 10 $300 mini grants to teachers in the Greene County and Greeneville City school systems, according to a news release.
The awards for classroom projects and environmental education projects are:
- Martha Sims, North Greene Middle School, breakout kits and units of study to challenge students to work together to solve problems;
- Kayla Bernard, North Greene Middle School, “The Green Team” to assist in campus clean-ups, recycle paper, and promote environmental wellness;
- Annalisa Wilson, North Greene Middle School, project to purchase a Neulog sensor to detect amounts of carbon dioxide and oxygen present in a closed system experiment or an outside environment on the Lick Creek watershed;
- Allison Riddle, Mosheim kindergarten, Wiggle stool flexible seating for students with sensory issues;
- Scott Phillips, South Greene High School, hands-on study of the Cove Creek ecosystem and potential environmental threats to this ecosystem;
- Robin Chapman, Greene County Choice Program, materials to help students make a successful, smooth transition between post-secondary and/or the workforce;
- Melissa Laws, Baileyton Elementary, environmental collection of books for school library;
- Nicole Wagner, Chuckey Doak High School, breakout boxes on topics such as the Westward Expansion, Dust Bowl, Women’s Suffrage, etc. to allow students to work collaboratively while learning history standards;
- Jennifer Schroeck, Greeneville Middle School, Leader in Me service project to create an outdoor classroom; and
- Cindy Propst, Greeneville High School, Afterschool Science Club from GHS working with Tusculum View students to introduce elements of water quality through experiments and trips to the wetland behind Tusculum View School.
The TAU Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa classroom grants are awarded annually to teachers in Greeneville City Schools and Greene County Schools. They are designed to assist creative, innovative educators with the cost of materials and services that enhance classroom lessons. The Environmental grants given by the Middle Nolichucky Watershed Alliance this year were funded through a bequest from the late Henry and Gaynell Stowers estate.