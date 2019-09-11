Walters State Paramedic

Timothy Mize, of Afton, left, received the clinical excellence award and the academic award during graduation ceremonies for Walters State Community College’s 26th class of paramedics in August. Helping honor him was Dan Forbing, right, a paramedic instructor. Mize works for the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Service. He was the only Greene County resident among 10 from WSCC named to the president’s list for the summer 2019 term, maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying at least 12 hours of college credit, a college release stated.

 Photo Special To The Sun