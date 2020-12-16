More than 300 local students, including 233 from Greene County Schools and 68 from Greeneville City Schools, graduated in 2020 with a Work Ethic Diploma, an achievement that demonstrates career and college readiness.
Whether those students entered the workforce this fall or are continuing their education, Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells said their Work Ethic Diploma provides “evidence of excellence.”
“Students who earn the Work Ethic Diploma are prepared to enter the workforce and for post-secondary education,” said Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director for Greene County Schools Dr. Cindy Bowman. “The Work Ethic Diploma allows students to be workforce ready and earn academic credentials, including an emphasis on the soft skills, industry certifications, and career and college readiness for high school students who meet the Work Ethic Diploma standards.”
To earn a Work Ethic Diploma, students must earn a minimum of 20 points, which are tracked through the Niswonger Foundation’s WE Track tool, by meeting Work Ethic Diploma Standards in addition to their regular high school diploma. Standards include excellent attendance, discipline, CTE coursework and competition and dual enrollment or Advanced Placement (AP) courses, among other standards designed to demonstrate readiness for their next step after high school, whatever that may be.
The 233 Greene County Schools students earning the Work Ethic Diploma distinction in 2020 was the highest number of diplomas earned regionally among Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins and Jefferson counties.
It was also three times more than the number earned by the district the previous year, Bowman said. Bowman credits that increase to associate principals’ emphasis on the benefits of earning the specialized diploma.
“The associate principals and students used the WETrack system to monitor progress toward obtaining the Work Ethic Diploma, allowing students the opportunity to focus on each standard,” Bowman said.
Bowman said Law Loving of the Niswonger Foundation, who oversees the WE Track system, has been a big help to the district with that tool.
Up to 26 of the points listed in the Work Ethic Diploma standards can be earned at the Greene Technology Center, said Career Counselor Kim Gass.
“They get points for each CTE or technical course,” Gass explained. “They can get points if they participate in an internship or work placement, and in a normal year we would have people from industries in and out of the center, and students can get points for industry awareness through those visits and trips.”
This year’s cohort have so far not been able to earn points in that manner due to COVID-19 restrictions.
ACT Work Keys assessments, also given through the Greene Technology Center can also count for points.
“Work Keys is a national credential that is recognized all across the country,” Wells said. “I tell our students all the time that there’s a good possibility you may not want to live in Tennessee your whole life. If that’s the choice they’re looking at, they can look online at where they want to work and see which employers recognize the work keys and know that puts them ahead of the game to those who use it as a hiring tool.”
Sixty-two employers in Greene County recognize the Work Keys, Wells said.
“That’s just one component, but I consider it important,” Wells said. “Employers say, ‘we need somebody who can show up to work, who is trainable,’ and the Work Keys, industry certifications and dual enrollment show that they are. If you’ve got somebody like that and they’ve got good attendance and they’re drug-free, that’s what everybody wants.”
The Greene Technology Center also offers the opportunity to earn five points through passing a drug screen, which Wells said, alongside good attendance, is another strong selling point for employers.
“You never know where you’re going to end up, but we try to put as many tools in their toolbox as we can before they leave,” Wells said. “This is a good tool to transition from school into a career, and that could be going through college or technical school or directly to the workplace.”
Bowman said the Hamblen County Work Force Development Board set up interviews for the students who earned Work Ethic Diplomas with local industry partners, who gave those students preference in hiring.
The program started five years ago in northeast Tennessee as part of a Labor & Education Alignment Program (LEAP) grant awarded to TCAT Morristown and is now available to school systems across the state. It was implemented locally in 2017.
“The Work Ethic Diploma is becoming more recognizable,” Wells said. “We’re trying to get our kids to use it as a bragging tool to say, ‘Here’s evidence and proof of the kind of student I am. This is evidence of excellence.’”