Mosheim TCAT donation

The Town of Mosheim recently made a donation to Tennessee College of Applied Technology of Morristown’s electrical program after students worked on the town’s new maintenance shop. Mosheim Mayor Tommy Gregg, center, attended the school’s electrician program in the 1970s and said he appreciates opportunities and skills it offers students and the future workforce, a news release from the school said. From left are Greeneville’s TCAT Morristown Coordinator Charles “Sandy” Fine, Gregg, and TCAT Morristown Vice President Suzanne Cox.

 Photo Special To The Sun