Mosheim Library donation

The Greene County Schools Magic Book Bus program will have some new materials after a donation from Mosheim Public Library. The library recently donated books to Magic Book Bus, a summer reading program and literacy initiative in county schools. The library earned the books through a program with Scholastic Books. Mosheim Library Director Denise Duck, left, presents some materials to Dr. Kristi Wallin, the school system’s K-8 curriculum supervisor.

 Photo Special To The Sun