Mosheim Attendance Bicycles

The Town of Mosheim recently presented bicycles to the winners of the perfect attendance drawing for the first semester. Each semester the town presents a boy and girl from each grade level with a new bicycle. Eighteen total are awarded to students eligible for the drawing by being at school each day. Mosheim Mayor Tommy Gregg and aldermen James Foshie, David Myers and Harold Smith, presented the awards on behalf of the town. The school’s special education classes were also presented two bicycles to be used at school. Drawing winners included, front row from left, Belle Julian, Blake Parman, Kaylee, Cedillo, Camden Davis, Brock Johnson, Anslee Shelton, Cambrie Brown, Waylen Davis and Samuel Murray; second row from left, Zachery Diltz, Christian Timmer, Alexis Cutshall, Trystan Tullock, Ava Shallahamer, Ayla Self and Chance Wilhoit; third row from left, Brooke Thacker, Bhavya Sah and Conner Campbell, and back row from left, Mayor Gregg, and Aldermen Harold Smith, David Myers and James Foshie.

 Photo Special To The Sun