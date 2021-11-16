The first ever Learning Together Day hosted by the Niswonger Foundation, East Tennessee State University and Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents presented a full day of professional development activities for nearly 2,000 educators from across the region, including Greene County Schools.
Teachers from Carter County, Cocke County, Elizabethton City, Johnson County, Kingsport City, Newport City, Sullivan County school systems as well as ETSU's University School participated. Teachers gathered at several different locations to view opening activities, streamed live from ETSU's Martin Center for the Performing Arts, which included comments from ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Niswonger Foundation President and CEO Dr. Nancy Dishner.
Keynote speaker was writer and speaker, also formerly Commissioner of Juvenile Justice for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Hasan Davis, who "holds the belief that each child can and will succeed if adults in their world create hope," a press release from the Niswonger Foundation said.
Greene County Schools educators, who gathered at Chuckey-Doak High School, Chuckey-Doak Middle and Doak Elementary, focused on literacy development during Learning Together Day, while other groups of educators focused on other topics such as state standards and virtual learning.
Across the various sites, Learning Together Day included discussions with more than 175 presenters, according to the release.
"Our goal was to recognize and reward our region's K-12 educators with an enriching experience. We recognize the tremendously challenging two-year period of time our educators have faced. It was exciting to see them sharing, laughing and learning together. The day could not have been a greater success," Dishner stated."It was gratifying to see our region unite for this important educational opportunity. I feel so blessed to work in a region where educators care so deeply about preparing our students for the best possible future."
Dishner thanked all involved for assisting with the day, including Dr. Mia Hyde with the Niswonger Foundation, who she said led the steering committee for Learning Together Day.