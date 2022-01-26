When the fall 2022 semester begins, a handful of East Tennessee State University freshmen will be part of a new early assurance program that guarantees their eventual admission to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine.
“This is an unbelievably exciting opportunity to partner on the creation of a premiere program at ETSU,” said Dr. Christopher Keller, dean of the Honors College and senior international officer, in a press release from the university announcing the new program.
A collaboration between Quillen and the Honors College, the program will accept eight freshmen for the fall, the release said. Of those students, five will be guaranteed admission at Quillen after they earn a bachelor’s degree. The remaining three will be alternates, who will receive the same educational opportunities and funding as the others and will be selected if one of the five is unable to accept a seat at Quillen.
“This new program is a win-win for ETSU and for the students who will become a part of it,” said Dr. Bill Block, vice president for clinical affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine. “These students will have the opportunity to connect with the university and its mission during their undergraduate studies. This experience will give them a strong foundation for their next step at Quillen College of Medicine.”
Focused heavily on experiential learning, leadership and problem solving, the program will also have a study abroad component, the release said. Job shadowing and internship opportunities will also be available. Participating students are free to major in whatever they like, though some science-based courses will be required, Keller said.
“Admission to Quillen is competitive. For example, last year we had more than 3,000 applicants for just 79 spots,” said Doug Taylor, associate dean for admissions and records at Quillen. “Likewise, the ETSU Honors College draws top-notch students who are motivated, dedicated and diverse in their backgrounds and interests, so this new program is a great fit for us. We look forward to meeting the inaugural members of the program this year and watching them progress in their education at ETSU.”
Applications for this cycle are due in late February, and Keller said the university hopes to make formal offers to selected students in late March or early April. To learn more about the program’s requirements and application process, go to etsu.edu/honors/early-assurance/default.php .