Students at McDonald Elementary School have a new school activity in a sensory pathway, designed to provide a pandemic-safe indoor activity for young students.
"It's like an obstacle course," explained Candace Majors, a physical therapist assistant with Sidekick Therapy Partners who developed the idea for the pathway.
Originally from Mosheim, Majors is a 2016 Chuckey-Doak High School graduate and a 2020 graduate of Walters State Community College's physical therapy assistant program. Majors began working with Sidekick Therapy Partners in July 2020, and she is also currently pursuing a bachelors degree in kinesiology at East Tennessee State University.
Majors said the idea behind the pathway is to provide both physical activity and a mental break to students, whose school experience remains altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We wanted to do something for the schools during this time," Majors said. "We researched beforehand to figure out what we wanted to do, and coming from a physical therapy standpoint, we wanted to get kids moving and give them a brain break."
Physical therapist Whitney Castle also compared the pathway to an obstacle course.
"There are different names for it. It's an activity path, a sensory path or an obstacle course," Castle said. "It has different activities like jumping and balancing activities. It gets them moving, but not just in a straight path."
Castle said the activities have particular benefits for children with sensory regulation issues like autism, but the path is for all students.
"A lot of times kids get fidgety and they just need to move," Castle said. "It's good for movement and helps them to settle down and reorganize their sensory systems. It's good for everybody."
The pathway is made up of laminated sheets, secured to the floor with contact paper, that give instructions for the students to follow.
"We had seen other schools that have permanent ones, and we wanted to have a more cost efficient way to help students and schools out," Majors said.
Majors and Castle installed the pathway in the end of January.
Majors said the format also lends itself to the heightened cleaning measures and policies introduced because of the pandemic.
"They're not touching a ball or anything like that, so this isn't something that necessarily has to be cleaned and sanitized before another kid can participate," Majors said.
Wendy Carpenter, K-5 interventionist at McDonald Elementary said she contacted Sidekick Therapy about bringing the concept to the school. Greene County Schools has an existing relationship with Sidekick Therapy for in-school speech therapists.
"I just really think moving is the best motivation, and we can incorporate lots of different skills through movement," Carpenter said. "They're stuck in classrooms all day, and it's a lot better for them to move around."
Carpenter added that the pandemic has also changed recess in schools, in that students stay in particular groups for the purposes of contact tracing, so the path is helpful in providing an additional activity for students.
"It also helps if the weather is too bad to go outside," Carpenter said.
Majors said the path at McDonald Elementary is the first in Greene County, and Sidekick Therapy has installed a couple of the paths in Kingsport City Schools.
The paths are free for schools or child-focused programs, Majors said, but supplies are limited.
Those interested in having one installed should contact Sidekick Therapy Partners at 865-693-5622.
More information is also available at www.mysidekicktherapy.com.