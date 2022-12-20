Shown at the delivery of a new tractor to North Greene High School are, from left, Principal Amanda Weems; Director of Schools David McLain; Assistant Principal Caroline Shelton; Greene County Board of Education Chairman Rick Tipton; Mckinlee Weems, NGHS chapter secretary; Thomas Bales; Zoey Potter, NGHS chapter reporter; Roger Carter, NGHS Alumni member and Greene County Agricultural Education Foundation president; Colton Robbins, NGHS historian; Tim McAmis, NGHS chaplain; Walker Weems, NGHS president; Jeremiah Monaghan, NGHS vice president; Thomas Darnell; Thomas McAmis; Jackson Britton; Lauren Keffer, NGHS reporter; Rebekah Pinkston, NGHS treasurer; Kinslee Sauceman; AJ Taylor; Callie Broyles; Ean Harrison; and Chuck Michel, NGHS Agricultural Education teacher.
Photo Special To The Sun
Jackson Britton, North Greene High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) member is shown with Matthew Proffitt of West Hills Tractor.
A new tractor was delivered Dec. 7 by West Hills Tractor in Jonesborough to the North Greene High School Agricultural Education Program.
The CASE IH 60A Farmall will be used by students on the school campus to help them learn large equipment operation, according to Chuck Michel, NGHS Agricultural Education teacher. It will be used to assist with maintaining the athletic fields and general construction projects.
"We are so fortunate that Matt Proffitt from West Hills Tractor has worked with us on a yearly leasing agreement to use this tractor on the North Greene High School campus," Michel said. "We also would like to thank Roger Carter, president of the Greene County Agricultural Education Foundation, Greene County Board of Education, Greene County Commission, North Greene FFA Alumni and the many supporters of the Greene County Agricultural Education programs. We are very fortunate to have the interest of our Agricultural Education students first and foremost in our county."
Michel noted that there are numerous employment opportunities for students who can safely operate equipment.
The lease agreement was approved by the Greene County Board of Education in October after the school system secured related insurance.
For $1, each high school gets use of a Case IH tractor, valued at $37,600, for 11 months or 200 hours. Then the lease will be up for renewal with delivery of a new tractor.
West Greene received a tractor in November, and similar deliveries are coming soon to Chuckey-Doak and South Greene high schools.
West Hills has offered the school lease program for four-and-a-half years and is expanding to Greene County, according to Proffitt, marketing manager.
The program is made possible by Case IH Agriculture, he noted.
When the time comes, West Hills will send a technician to show students how to service the tractor and let them gain hands-on experience, Proffitt said.