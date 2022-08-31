Greeneville City Schools has announced that Shelia Newland will become the district-wide teaching and learning coordinator after serving five years as Highland Elementary School principal.
Newland has a total of 31 years in education, with 22 years as a classroom teacher and nine years as a principal, according to a news release.
She has teaching experience at the elementary and middle school levels, along with 11 years in international schools in Kuwait, Lesotho and Eritrea.
During Newland’s time leading Highland Elementary, the school attained the “Leader In Me Lighthouse” status, became a RTI2B bronze level school of recognition in 2019, and has been a TVAAS level 5 school for the past three years.
She was the 2021-2022 Greeneville City Schools Principal of the Year and was awarded the Dr. Ernest Martin Champions of Children award.
Newland holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in English as a second language from the College of New Jersey, and an educational specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
Additionally, Newland has been a TN Core Coach, and served as an adjunct faculty member for Tusculum University, where she taught education methods courses.
“I’m honored to get to serve as the Teaching and Learning Coordinator for GCS. It’s a bittersweet move due to the close relationships I have with the Highland staff, students, and community. Highland is family,” Newland said.
After 31 years as a teacher and administrator, I look forward to serving the district at a larger capacity and helping grow our future leaders, while supporting our academic coaches, counselors and principals.”
Steve Starnes, director of schools, stated, “Greeneville City Schools is pleased to welcome Shelia into her new role. She is highly respected by teachers and her peers throughout our district and region. We believe her knowledge, passion for student learning, and her leadership experience as the Principal of Highland Elementary School, will greatly benefit our students, teachers, and administrative teams across the district as we strive to Cultivate the Mind and Impact the Heart through Excellence and Equity.”