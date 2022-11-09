NGHS Celebrates French Week Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 French student Zoey Potter flips a crêpe as student Bianca Juarez watches. Photo Special To The Sun {span}The Red Room by Henri Matisse as colored by French 1 and Art 1 students{/span} Photo Special To The Sun {span}French class at North Greene High School performs the Snail Dance.{/span} Photo Special To The Sun French teacher Larry Justis and Art teacher Courtney Collins Photo Special To The Sun }French 1 and Art 1 students coloring parts of The Red Room: Haley Cutshall, McKenna Wagner and Bailea Gilland Photo Special To The Sun {span}French students making crêpes, from left: Braxton Wilson, Noah Deyton, Mason Smith and Tyler Dowdy{/span} Photo Special To The Sun {span}Jessica Renfro gets ready to enjoy the crêpe she just made in French class.{/span} Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save North Greene High School’s French classes recently celebrated National French Week, sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French.Students explored various French-related cultural topics, including: sports; games and traditions; science; technology and careers; arts and crafts; cuisine; and music and dance.Larry Justis, the French teacher at NGHS, collaborated with other teachers at the school so everyone could celebrate.Lessons referenced contributions from French-speaking people, such as Louis Pasteur and pasteurization.Landmarks in French-speaking areas of the world were studied, such as the beaches of Normandy.French food, including crêpes, was prepared and enjoyed.An art lesson and wall tile mural project, The Red Room, by Henri Matisse, was part of a team-teaching effort with Justis and NGHS art teacher Courtney Collins.The week ended with all of the French students participating in a class-wide iteration of the Snail Dance, and everyone seemed to enjoy the fun. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larry Justis North Greene High School School Education Art Student Dance Courtney Collins Lesson The Red Room Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary