Mardi Gras Shoe Box Parade float winners are shown, from left: first place, Heidi Harmon and Bianca Juarez; second place, Jessica Renfro and Kelsey Smith; and third place, Brooklyn Babb and Halie Sane.
Photo Special To The Sun
Mardi Gras parade floats at North Greene High School.
Students’ last school day before Mardi Gras was Thursday, Feb. 16, so French students at North Greene High School celebrated the holiday early.
In fact, they focused all week on the historical and cultural aspects of the Carnival season, which ends on Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French, so it always falls on a Tuesday, but its date depends on Easter, so it varies from year to year.
Most students associated Mardi Gras with New Orleans, but they learned that Mardi Gras is worldwide, even celebrated in Greene County.
Some students at NGHS report that they and their families celebrate the holiday. Students made individual Mardi Gras masks, and teams made miniature “shoe box floats," and each class period treated the school to a Mardi Gras parade.
The students enjoyed a Mardi Gras snack and some Mardi Gras beads, with time to practice their French after the parade.