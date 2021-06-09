The North Greene High School National FFA Organization Alumni Chapter presented scholarships to three 2021 graduates in May.
Eliza Brown, Leighton Casteel and Dakota Robbins received $750 each, an announcement from the alumni chapter said.
Brown, the daughter of Jason and Kristie Brown, plans to study biology and physiology starting in the fall at Middle Tennessee State University, with the longer-term goal to become a physician in a rural setting, the announcement said. She served as the NGHS FFA Chapter Secretary from 2019 to 2021 and has been active with the Dairy Evaluation and Nursery Landscape teams.
Casteel is the son of Matt and Kimberly Casteel, and his plans are to start working toward an associate degree in business in the fall at Northeast State University, and later to attend Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown to become certified in industrial and residential electricity. Casteel has served as the NGHS FFA Chapter’s junior vice president and senior president, and he has been active with the Livestock Evaluation and Land and Soil Evaluation teams. He has also participated in the Creed Speaking and Extemporaneous Speaking competitions, the announcement said.
Robbins, the son of Steven and Melissa Robbins, plans to pursue a degree in aerospace and management at Middle Tennessee State University starting in the fall. His ultimate goal is to become a crop duster, according to the announcement. During his NGHS FFA Chapter membership, he competed on the Land Judging Team and served as the chapter’s chaplain.
The NGHS FFA Alumni Chapter was formed in 2012. Since then, the announcement said it has awarded 22 scholarships totaling $13,750.