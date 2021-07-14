North Greene was recently represented by nine FFA members at the annual State FFA Convention in Gatlinburg, TN. Pictured are Theron Carter, Tim McAmis, Blake Cochran, Leighton Casteel, Kylie Keffer, Autumn Mauk, Walker Weems, Jeremiah Monaghan and Emily Casteel. Six members also received their State FFA Degrees, which is the highest degree conferred by the state, an announcement from North Greene High School said. Those members receiving their State FFA Degrees are: Blake Cochran, Kylie Keffer, Autumn Mauk, Chase Massey, Brayden Greenlee and Kylee Jones. “We wish all these FFA members the best and congratulate them on their accomplishments,” North Greene High School FFA Advisor Chuck Michel said.