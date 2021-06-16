The North Greene High School FFA Parliamentary Procedure team recently placed second in the East Tennessee region, which allowed the team to also compete in the statewide competition. From left are team members Walker Weems, Leighton Casteel, Blake Cochran, Kylie Keffer, Kylee Jones and Jeremiah Monaghan. Casteel, who is retiring this year from his post as North Greene FFA president with his graduation in 2021, has also been named East Tennessee FFA Region President. North Greene FFA Advisor Chuck Michel said Casteel earned this position based on his active involvement with FFA while serving as a member during high school and following an interview process. Michel said Casteel will be working for the next year with five other regional officers to conduct leadership training for FFA members and assist with regional meetings and competitions.