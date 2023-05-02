Shown, from left, are teacher Larry Justis and students Abigail Wolfert, Noah Deyton, Cynthia Ozbun, Max McGuire, Jourdanne Marr, Jason Britton, Rivers Johnson, Don Stansfield, Zoey Potter, and Kenley Graham. Not pictured is Austin Miller.
North Greene High School is celebrating the success of its French students on the American Association of Teachers of French (AATF) national exam.
Kenley Graham, a junior, received national recognition for her score, ranking 20th in the nation, and was recognized with the AATF’s Certificate of Honor award.
Each of the remaining students placed within the top 55 in the nation, with 11,519 students testing in Level 1. Ten of the students placed in the top 20 in the state of Tennessee.
They include Abigail Wolfert, Noah Deyton, Cynthia Ozbun, Max McGuire, Jourdanne Marr, Jason Britton, Rivers Johnson, Don Stansfield, Zoey Potter, and Austin Miller.
In the 88th year of the National French Exam, over 43,000 students in the U.S. were evaluated on their written, listening, oral and reading comprehension skills.
NGHS French teacher Larry Justis was confident that these students were prepared for this year’s test, but they exceeded his expectations, according to a press release from the school.
Justis is pleased with the progress these students have made since August, as well as their commitment to excellence and their perseverance in the study of the French language, the press release said.
AATF President Eileen Walvoord said of Graham, "This student demonstrated excellence in her study of French and is to be highly commended. In French class, throughout the school year, she has used the French language to engage with authentic documents and individuals around the world, all the while exploring cultures as diverse as Mali and Monaco, Senegal and Switzerland, Tunisia and Togo.
"The superior level of language achievement that she has attained will serve her well as she uses these linguistic and communication skills throughout her personal and professional lives interacting with diverse peoples and cultures around the world and in her own community. Kenley’s parents should also be commended for their support for their child and for the French program, led by Mr. Larry Justis, that made this outstanding achievement possible."