Eliza Brown, a 2021 North Greene High School graduate, has been accepted into the Medical School Early Acceptance Program with Middle Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College School of Medicine.
Brown signed her letter of commitment to the program in May.
The Medical School Early Acceptance Program accepts only 10 incoming freshmen per year, an announcement from North Greene said. Students begin the seven-year program as undergraduates at MTSU and complete it by graduating from Meharry Medical College.
Applicants are expected to have a 28 or above ACT score, a 3.5 or above GPA and are required to go through a competitive application and interview process before being accepted into the program, the announcement said.
In addition to the Hope Lottery Scholarship and MTSU merit scholarships, Brown will receive tuition and fees for three years at MTSU, $131,000 tuition toward Meharry Medical School and a guaranteed seat in medical school at Meharry in the fall of 2024.
Upon completing medical school, Brown intends to serve as a primary care physician in a rural or underserved area in Tennessee.
Brown, the daughter of Kristie and Jason Brown, was the valedictorian of the 2021 North Greene High School graduating class.