Several North Greene High School students participated and scored within the top 50 nationally in Le Grand Concours, a national French exam and contest sponsored annually by the American Association of Teachers of French.
According to a press release from the Association, students who participate are evaluated on their written, oral and listening comprehension skills, and the 18 students from NGHS were among over 40,000 students from schools in all 50 states to compete.
Larry Justis, who joined North Greene as a French teacher in 2021, said he has given the test to previous classes in Hawkins County, but his first NGHS students exceeded his expectations.
“With this being their first year, and with everything going on, I wasn’t sure how they would rank, but they just absolutely knocked it out of the park,” Justis, a Baileyton native, said. “I am so proud of them, and I just can’t brag on them enough.”
Eighteen students scored within the top 50, and Allison Martin, a junior, ranked 16th nationally.
“I definitely want to travel when I’m older, so I hope I can talk and communicate with people if I get lost,” Martin said. “Mr. Justis is a really good teacher, and he made it fun to prepare for the exam.”
Martin said she hopes to continue learning French at North Greene and after high school.
“I love French. It’s so fun,” classmate Zoe Sanders agreed. “I definitely plan to continue as long as I can. The goal is to make it to Paris.”