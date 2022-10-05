The East Tennessee State University Research Corporation will host “Growing the Future: Symposium on Innovation and Education for the Bioeconomy” on Oct. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. in ETSU’s Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts.
This event will bring together leaders in education, government and industry to highlight global bioeconomy opportunities and initiatives in the Appalachian Highlands.
Among the scheduled speakers are local businessman and philanthropist Scott Niswonger and Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation.
The symposium will feature some of the world’s most innovative thought leaders in the bioeconomy. Those include Dr. Bryan Greenhagen of Ginko Bioworks; Dr. Thomas Tubon, chief workforce development officer from BioMADE; Dr. Kate Sixt, principal director for Biotechnology with the U.S. Department of Defense; and Dr. Natalie Kuldell, founder and executive director of BioBuilder and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty member.
Regional education leaders who will be speaking, in addition to Dishner, include Dr. Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College; Dr. Linda Latimer, chair of the ETSU board of trustees; Dr. Brian Noland, ETSU president; and Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for academics.
In addition to Niswonger,, an industry leader on the program is Rugged American Spirits CEO Scott Andrew.
“The symposium will showcase the potential of the bioeconomy and a workforce development blueprint,” said David Golden, CEO of the Research Corporation. “We have the educational platforms, partners, talent, facilities and focus to drive biobased innovation in the medical, industrial and agricultural sectors.”