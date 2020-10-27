Maxwell Brown and Aydan Hawk, seniors at South Greene High School, have been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, a press release from the school said.
A letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp. (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by Principal Lori Wilhoit to the seniors, the release said.
"Maxwell Brown and Aydan Hawk are the epitome of excellent students," said Wilhoit. "They work hard in each and everything thing they do, whether it is in the classroom, in the community, or on the athletic field they excel. They are both also upstanding citizens who represent themselves and their respective families very well. We are so proud of them both and all of their accomplishments."
About 34,000 Commended Students nationwide are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, the release said Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
"Those being named Commended Students have demonstrating outstanding potential for academic success," said a spokesperson for NMSC. "These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."