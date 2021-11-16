Twelve members of the North Greene FFA Chapter attended the National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis, Indiana, a news release from the chapter said. There were over 50,000 attendees and numerous exhibiting companies and education institutions from across the country represented. Members spent their time participating in student workshops, exploring agribusiness company exhibits and meeting other FFA members from across the nation.
While in Indiana the group also toured the commercial dairy and swine production units at Fair Oaks Farm. On Saturday morning they attended the American Degree Ceremony, where Emily Casteel and Zachary Cochran received their American FFA Degrees, the highest award bestowed on a FFA member. Less than 1% of the total National FFA membership receives this award of distinction.
“This was a very informative and enjoyable trip for our members, and it is time to start planning for our next adventure,” the FFA chapter said in the news release. “We appreciate the Greene County Board of Education, our school administration, and North Greene Agricultural Education Alumni for allowing us to take this trip and for their help in financing this opportunity.”