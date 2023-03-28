The Northeast Tennessee High School Welding Contest was held March 11 at the Greene Technology Center.
More than 30 students representing six schools in five counties participated in the competition hosted by the GTC Welding Program and the American Welding Society Holston Valley section.
The competition required students to complete welds with both GMAW (Mig) and SMAW (Stick). Competitors were grouped into different divisions based upon training hours completed.
Welds were judged by a group of three judges from regional industry.
In addition to the contest welds, demonstrations and smaller open contests were available to allow students to exhibit Flux Cored Arc Welding Skills, Oxy Acetylene Cutting Skills, Air Carbon Arc Gouging Skills, Tig Welding Skills, and Gas Metal Arc Welding Skills.
This contest provided an opportunity for students to not only compete, but to also meet and get to know other welders from the region.
In addition to being able to meet other high school students, participants were able to network with individuals from industry, current Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) students, and other instructors.
This contest was made possible by many different organizations. Support came in the form of prize donations, materials for welding, judging, and supervising.
Prizes and giveaway items came from donations from Airgas in Greeneville, the AWS Holston Valley Section, Bradley Machine and Welding, Crenlo Engineered Cabs in Greeneville, the Greene Technology Center Welding Outreach Program, South State Contractors in Greeneville and Johnson City, and Sea Biscuit Metal Design in Johnson City.
Each one of these organizations made contributions of $200 or more, and this generosity allowed for some great prizes for contest winners, as well as giveaway items.
Judges included Jason Waddell, welding trainer from Crenlo Engineered Cabs, Trent Stevens, welding engineer from John Deere in Greeneville, and Chad Estepp, quality control manager from JTH Construction in Kingsport.
The TCAT Morristown-Greeneville Campus night welding class provided proctoring and support services during the contest. TCAT instructor Randall Reed, along with multiple students proctored and supervised the welding and also provided welding demonstrations for the competitors.
Organizers expressed special thanks to Ellen Dabbs from Tennessee High School and Kim Cook, assistant principal at GTC, for the tremendous amount of assistance they provided for the competition.
It was noted that all of the students who participated did an excellent job exhibiting their skills. In many cases, contestants were asked to do things they had never practiced or experienced. This can be a challenge both physically and mentally.
Winners from Greene County included:
- Category 1, third Place - Joseph Tyree, Chuckey-Doak High School, 10th grade, instructor Christopher Slone; and
- Category 4, first Place, Michael Velez, Greene Technology Center/Greeneville High School, 11th grade, instructor Gerald Austin.
After the contest was over, the instructors, judges, and proctors were allowed to complete one of the contest welds. The completed welds were judged by a student and non-participating instructor.
These competitors were a mix of instructors, industry professionals and TCAT students.
Randall Reed, TCAT instructor, Greeneville, and Mark Watson, Unicoi County High School instructor, tied for first place.
Josue Benitez, 2022 GTC graduate and 2nd trimester TCAT student, was second place.
For more information and a full list of winners, visit https://gtc.gcschools.net/apps/pages/WeldingContestSpring2023.