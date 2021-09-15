The Nolachuckey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recently announced two scholarship contests open to local students in grades five through 12.
The contests are open to Greene County students whether they attend public, private or home school, a press release from the chapter said. There are separate contests for grades five to eight and grades nine to 12.
The prompt for grades five to eight is: “November 11, 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Imagine that you had a brother who lost his life on the battlefield of France during World War I. You and your family attended the November 11, 1921 dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC. Describe what this meant to you and your family. Why is it important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation?”
One essay at each grade level will be selected as the Nolachuckey Chapter winner and forwarded to the state competition, the release said.
The prompt for grades nine to 12 is: “Select a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-1783). Discuss how he or she influenced the course of the American Revolution, who he or she was and his/her contribution to the founding of a new nation. Your figure may be any person, whether a well-known figure or an everyday man, woman or child who supported the American Revolution in ways large or small.”
One essay will be selected as the Nolachuckey Chapter winner and forwarded to the state competition, according to the release.
The deadline for both contests is Oct. 15.
For more information, specific instructions and requirements, contact the chapter at nolachuckeydar@gmail.com