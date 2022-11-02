Educators from 10 school districts joined their colleagues across Northeast Tennessee for a professional development day Oct. 28.
“Learning Together Day” featured more than 380 presenters leading discussions on best practices at 13 locations, including two schools in Greene County.
Sponsored by the Niswonger Foundation and Food City, the professional development day, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., centered on the theme “Learning Together – One Region, One Purpose, Every Child.”
Nearly 4,700 educators, representing all subject areas, gathered for stimulating presentations specific to their subject areas, discussion, and relationship building with their colleagues, according to a press release from the Niswonger Foundation.
In addition to Greene County, participating school districts were Carter County, Elizabethton City, Hamblen County, Hawkins County, Johnson County, Kingsport City, Newport City, Sullivan County, and Washington County, along with University School.
Local participating schools were Chuckey-Doak Middle School and Chuckey-Doak High School.
Opening Activities were live streamed from the Martin Center for the Performing Arts at East Tennessee State University and hosted by Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation. Scheduled to join in person for the live stream were Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of the Niswonger Foundation; ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland; Alan Levine, executive chairman, president and CEO of Ballad Health; and Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City.
Keynote speaker was Jamie Winship, motivational speaker, author, and creator of Identity Exchange. His topic was “Overcoming a Crisis of Identity,” how to guide students in identifying core belief systems and developing a clear understanding of the inner conflict between a false identity and a true identity.
In the sessions at the schools, topics included: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Career Technical Education (CTE), Benchmark Assessments and State Standards, Literacy Development, School Counselors, Fine Arts, Physical Education, Advanced Placement, World Languages, Higher Level Math and Science, Library Media Specialists, Pre-Kindergarten, Special Education, Interventionist, Alternative Education, Recovery, English as a Second Language, Nursing, Testing Coordinators, and Administrators.
In addition to Food City and the Niswonger Foundation, sponsors included Tusculum University, Walters State Community College, ETSU, King University, Milligan University, TCAT Elizabethton, Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, Ballad Health, and the participating school districts.