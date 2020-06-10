As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual fundraiser for Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools has been postponed. In lieu of the event, the auction normally held during the Royal Tea will be held online, a press release from Greene LEAF said.
The Royal Tea will be held again on April 18, 2021.
Bids will open at 8 a.m. on June 22 and will close at noon on June 26. All bids will be by email to auction@greeneleaf.org.
High bids will receive email confirmation. Out bids will also receive an email in the event they would like to bid again.
High bids will be announced each morning and evening, providing opportunities for additional bidders, the release said.
Auction items include children’s games, home interior items, NASCAR memorabilia, gift cards to local business and tickets to area attractions.
Donated items come from sponsors including Taco Bell, the Cheesecake Factory, Aubrey’s Restaurant, AMC Theaters, Mountain Massage, WonderWorks, Dollywood, Publix, NASCAR Speedpark, Harbor Freight, Sam’s Club, Radio Greeneville, Rock City, Nakedwines.com, Dragon Con, CVS, Ruby Falls, Dollar General, B&J Honey, Deane Gray, the Nashville Predators, Wikki Stix, Yoders Country Market, and Creamy Cup.
Funds raised will support the Greene County Schools Technology Initiative, the release said. More information can be found at www.greeneleaf.org, with detailed item descriptions to be posted by June 15.
Anyone wishing to have their email address added to the daily auction update should email director@greeneleaf.org with the request and the email to be added.
The founding members of Greene LEAF are concerned citizens who have come together to form a nonprofit organization. The purpose of the organization is to assist the Greene County School System’s teachers, staff and students with projects and needs beyond what tax revenues can provide.
The Greene LEAF Board has set out three primary goals for the next three years: supporting literacy programs, providing support to increase student access to technology in and out of the classroom and supporting arts education, the release said.
For more information or to find out how to support Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.