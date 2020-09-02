Kallie Renner and Madelin Miser, two recent high school graduates, were awarded the 2019-20 Donaldean Renner Scholarships from the Greeneville Optimist Club.
The scholarship was established in 1981 to honor Donaldean Renner, who was a member of the Optimist Club from 1965 until his death at age 54 in 1980. The two $500 awards presented to Renner and Miser are the 46th and 47th Donaldean Renner Scholarship awards given by the club.
Renner, daughter of Marty and Stephanie Renner, graduated from South Greene High School.
Renner is active in her church and was active in Future Farmers of America, the Key Club, and in the band at South Greene, a release from the Optimist Club said. Her community involvement includes leading worship at her church and volunteering with Gifts for Kids, the Food Bank, Healing with Flowers, nursing homes, and various mission projects.
Renner plans to attend Lee University this fall to pursue a double major in Music Performance and Music and Worship.
Miser, daughter of Tommy and Amy Miser, graduated from Chuckey Doak High School.
Miser is active in her church and community as well as being an active member of Future Farmers of America. Her community involvement includes working with the food bank, Thanksgiving with Friends, June Dairy Days, July Beef Days, and working as a church camp counselor, the release said.
Miser plans to attend Walters State Community College to pursue a degree in agribusiness with a minor in animal science.
The club presented the awards to Renner and Miser in August at Casa Guerrero.