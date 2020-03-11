Scholars' Bowl

The winning team at the 2020 Scholars’ Bowl Championship event was from Ottway Elementary School. Pictured in the back row, from left, are coach AnaLisa Wilson, Noah Deyton, Kenley Graham and Gracie Bobadilla. In the front row, Leisa Maciel, Rivers Johnson, Braxton Wilson and Ethan Jarman. “These eighth grade students worked independently to expand their knowledge beyond the typical classroom instruction. We are extremely proud of their hard work,” said Data and Assessment Supervisor for the county schools LeAnn Myers. The event was March 2 at Chuckey Doak High School. It was sponsored by the Greene County Board of Education and organized by Felicia Strayhorn.

 Special To The Sun