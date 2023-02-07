Tusculum University students who seek to become a physician assistant and meet eligibility requirements will receive a guaranteed interview with Lincoln Memorial University’s program through a new agreement.
The agreement between the two institutions will apply primarily to Tusculum biology majors who will have completed core courses needed to enter the LMU physician assistant program on its campuses in Harrogate and Knoxville. But other Tusculum students who complete the prerequisites for the program will be eligible to receive an interview as well.
Candidates accepted into the LMU program will be on a path to earn a Master of Medical Science in physician assistant studies.
“We are pleased to partner with Lincoln Memorial on an enhanced pathway for well-qualified students to be interviewed and potentially accepted into this strong program,” said Dr. Heather Henson-Ramsey, dean of Tusculum’s College of Science, Technology and Mathematics. “Our undergraduate science programs, which combine research and individualized attention from professors, position students who desire a medical career to meet admission requirements for advanced degrees.”
The agreement provides for 12 Tusculum students to have an interview for the physician assistant program, with the number equally split between the Harrogate and Knoxville locations. Final admission hinges on a review of the student’s academic record, character and fitness credentials as well as other pertinent information. To qualify for an interview, students must meet minimum grade point average requirements overall and in their science courses as well as meet other requirements.
“We are excited to partner with Tusculum to offer their students opportunities for a smooth transition to the next phase of their education and eventually into the PA profession,” said Dr. Michael Stephens, a physician assistant and dean of the LMU School of Medical Sciences.
Henson-Ramsey said collaboration throughout Tusculum will ensure students have the diverse knowledge required to be a suitable candidate for LMU’s program. The university houses all required courses to meet LMU’s admission standards.
“Through our mentoring approach to teaching, students with designs on becoming a physician assistant will be exceptionally grounded in the fundamentals and know this profession fits them,” Henson-Ramsey said. “This agreement will serve as a tremendous recruiting tool for us and aligns with our mission to prepare career-ready professionals who will strengthen their communities.”
