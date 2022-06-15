This summer, Parker Quillen from Greeneville will outstanding join middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic development experience, the Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JrNYLC), taking place in Washington, D.C., according to a news release.
The JrNYLC is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Parker was nominated to attend the forum by his teachers at Greeneville Middle School. In addition to being an A honor roll student, Parker is also passionate about sports. He plays basketball and football for GMS and plays travel basketball for the Greeneville Heat. “He has a natural drive to be a leader in both sports and in the classroom and is excited about the opportunity to further his leadership skills by taking part in this once in a lifetime experience. Parker aspires to be a veterinarian or a pediatrician, but also has a heart for service in his community,” the news release stated.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Parker to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At the JrNYLC, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
Envision is part of WorldStrides. “The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways,” the news release stated.