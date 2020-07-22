Phillip Graham, operations supervisor for Greeneville City Schools, has been elected to serve as president-elect of the Tennessee School Plant Management Association.
The Tennessee School Plant Management Association is a nonprofit organization that provides education and leadership to school systems, facility directors, and staff across Tennessee.
Since 2007, Graham has been an active member of the Tennessee School Plant Management Association, receiving the state award as Plant Manager of the Year in 2012. In addition, he has served as Regional District Director, led both the Education Committee and the Training Committee, and assisted with the Tennessee School Plant Management Association’s three yearly conferences, a release from Greeneville City Schools said.
Graham earned an educational facilities management certificate from the University of Tennessee in 2011 and earned certification as a certified building operator in 2013, through the Northwest Energy Efficiency Council.
“I am honored that my peers across the state want me to lead such a great organization,” Graham said.