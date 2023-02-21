Phipps Places First In FBLA Regional Contest Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Landon Phipps Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Landon Phipps, a junior at South Greene High School, recently placed first in the East Tennessee Regional Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).Phipps placed first in the category of Business Management, the career he plans to pursue.The 2023 conference was held virtually, and Phipps placed first by taking a timed exam in his category.By placing first, Phipps advanced to the State Leadership Conference to be held April 3-5 in Chattanooga.For more information on the FBLA leadership conferences, visit https://www.fblatn.org/regional-leadership-conferences.html . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Belk Outlet Food Truck Rally: 'A Great Place To Grab Food' Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion Hull Family, 2 Local Banks Give $1 Million To Boys & Girls Club Building Campaign