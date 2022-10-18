JOHNSON CITY – The deadline is nearing to earn up to $10,000 as a priority applicant at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.
Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day to apply for a Priority Scholarship, the college’s biggest scholarship, and secure a spot in the Class of 2027.
“This is an exciting time to pursue pharmacy as a career because we are seeing a shortage in pharmacy jobs, with sign-on bonuses being offered across the country,” said Dr. Kathy Mueller, the college’s new director of admissions. Mueller also serves as assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice and is an inaugural faculty member at the college.
Pharmacy careers increased 18% in 2021 across the nation, according to the Pharmacy Demand Report from the Pharmacy Workforce Center Inc. In addition, they increased 23% in the Southeast. Fewer grads are projected nationwide through 2025.
There is still time to sign up for Gatton College of Pharmacy’s free in-person and virtual open house events for prospective students, high school teachers and guidance counselors interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession. The dates are:
Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., on-site
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 4-6 p.m., virtual
Open to attendees and their guests, the open house events will include a welcome from Dean Debbie Byrd, an overview of the college’s PharmD program, a chance to talk with student pharmacists and faculty, tours of campus and admissions and scholarship information. The in-person event coincides with ETSU Homecoming and will offer up to four free football tickets for attendees and their guests. Register for the events at etsu.edu/RxOpenHouse . For more information, email pharmacy@etsu.edu or call 423-439-6338.
The nationally recognized ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy was founded in 2005 with a mission to develop progressive, team-oriented pharmacists who improve health care, focusing on rural and under-served communities. Learn more and apply at etsu.edu/pharmacy .