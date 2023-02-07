Problem-Solving, Teamwork, Creative Thinking At Highland Feb 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Students use problem-solving skills for a STEM activity. Photo Special To The Sun Students use team work for a STEM activity at Highland. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Highland Elementary School students in Abby Hudson’s class have been participating in a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activity.Students are challenged weekly to use problem-solving skills, teamwork, and creative thinking to determine solutions for the real world.For one of the activities, students were told that they were on their way to Disneyworld, and they dropped their ticket, wristband, and money into a storm drain.They could only use the supplies found in the “trash” bucket that was next to the storm drain. Hudson provided items like pipe cleaners, clothes pins, popsicle sticks, pencils, and rubber bands.Their job was to work as a team to create a tool out of those items to get as much of their stuff as possible out of the storm drain.This STEM activity required students to devise a way to remove valuable items from a storm drain within a certain amount of time.For more photos from this activity, visit “Highland Elementary School: A Leadership Academy” on Facebook. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Job Market Advertising Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet GPD, TBI Investigate Body Found In Cornfield Burger Shack Serves Up A Slice Of Bean Barn Man Dies When Car Collides With Tree On Camp Creek Road Rebels, Lady Rebels Clinch First In District 1-2A